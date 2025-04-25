Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.46 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.61.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

