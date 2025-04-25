TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $909,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,378,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,629,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,199,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,064,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,992,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

