TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $252,272,000 after purchasing an additional 452,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $59,289,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 437,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,712,000 after buying an additional 255,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,444,000 after buying an additional 244,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $753,891.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,162,903.10. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,576. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

NYSE YUM opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

