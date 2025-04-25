TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $969.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,032.94.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $939.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $839.67 and a 200 day moving average of $967.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $341,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,026.60. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.