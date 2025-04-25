T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Sells 240,278 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240,278 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $105,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESE shares. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $144.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $101.32 and a one year high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

