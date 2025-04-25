T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,225 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned 1.72% of Shake Shack worth $94,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 390.30 and a beta of 1.80. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $139.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

