T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1,854.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,090 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $112,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $2,554,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 377.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $191.74 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Madison Square Garden Sports

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.