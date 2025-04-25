T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Purchases 57,547 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,547 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.66% of UMH Properties worth $99,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in UMH Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

