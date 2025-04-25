T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $152.66 Million Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,259 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $152,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUOL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Duolingo from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $375.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total value of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,868 shares of company stock valued at $35,574,300 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

