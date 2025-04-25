T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $119.29 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,177,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $119,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

