T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Has $103.87 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $103,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $669,625,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,184,000 after acquiring an additional 242,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,469,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,778,000 after purchasing an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 322,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

