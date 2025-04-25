T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421,600 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Starbucks worth $138,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,905,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,912,000 after buying an additional 147,376 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 106,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 78.71%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.