Syon Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Syon Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $509.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.04 and its 200 day moving average is $531.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

