Syon Capital LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,491,748.08. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

