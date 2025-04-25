Syon Capital LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pearson by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

PSO opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

