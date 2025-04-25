Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 911,857 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $682,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.70.

Sun Communities stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.11%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

