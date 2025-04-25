Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.66.

Shopify Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.