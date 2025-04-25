Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 293,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $26.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

