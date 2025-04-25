Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 74,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 196,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,853,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.