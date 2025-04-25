Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 308,219 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $88.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

