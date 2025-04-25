State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average is $126.27. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

