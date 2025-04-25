State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $21,191,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 4.3 %

OMC stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.71.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

