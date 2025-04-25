SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.99. SSR Mining shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 503,027 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial raised shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,216,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,821 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,347 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 407,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.