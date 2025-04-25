Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $41,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.70.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.