Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.130-3.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SXT opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

