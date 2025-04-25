Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Sold by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,301 shares during the quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Repay worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

RPAY stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

