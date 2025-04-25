Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TFPM Earnings

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TFPM opened at $21.28 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 718,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,278 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

