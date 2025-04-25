Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Quad/Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.18 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 58.44% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QUAD. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

