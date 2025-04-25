Q2 Earnings Forecast for First Bank Issued By DA Davidson

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group lifted their price target on First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

FRBA stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $272.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 6,607.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

