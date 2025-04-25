Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 71,141 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,649,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $470,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.58 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $323.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. This trade represents a 26.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $1,988,843.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,192.66. The trade was a 42.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.