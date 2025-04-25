Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,084,603 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,872,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,084,603 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $500,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

