Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 113,758 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,758 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.14% of Sempra worth $634,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 318,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 139,467 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 474,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 360,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,319 shares of company stock worth $651,676 and have sold 57,309 shares worth $4,694,019. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7 %

SRE stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.645 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.