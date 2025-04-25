Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 708,692 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.84% of Copart worth $462,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $682,089,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after buying an additional 2,907,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after buying an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

