Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,062,883 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 195.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ciena were worth $392,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ciena by 4,215.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 878,979 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ciena by 4,484.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 518,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $40,919,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Ciena Stock Performance

Ciena stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $404,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,987.20. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,299,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

