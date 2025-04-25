Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $434.40 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $434,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $152,296,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $375.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,868 shares of company stock worth $35,574,300. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.15.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

