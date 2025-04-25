Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,098 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.79% of Humana worth $546,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

