Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 31,130 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.