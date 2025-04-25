Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.19% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.