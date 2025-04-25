Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

