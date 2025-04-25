Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,374.96. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock worth $2,952,507. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.29.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

