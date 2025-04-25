Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88 shares of company stock worth $114,764 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,338.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,308.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,289.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

