Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 4,216 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CASY opened at $447.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.67 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

