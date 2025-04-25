PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Holdings Raised by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,964 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,914,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

