Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 598.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 602,383 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 426,760 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,804,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 183,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

A number of analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

