PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Announces Earnings Results

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

PBCO Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBCO opened at $14.00 on Friday. PBCO Financial has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

PBCO Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PBCO Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

PBCO Financial Company Profile

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

