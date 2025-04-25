OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $690.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $438.90 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.23 and its 200 day moving average is $492.97.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

