OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Francesco Maione sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $616,896.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,204. The trade was a 34.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total transaction of $993,565.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,177.60. This represents a 23.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.18.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.81 and a one year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

