Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Holdings Lifted by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,691,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.