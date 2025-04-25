Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Sells 49 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after acquiring an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

TRV opened at $260.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.