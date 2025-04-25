Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,177,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,505,000 after buying an additional 113,222 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Semrush by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 822,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 123,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semrush by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $6,869,000. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 15,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $258,241.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 493,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,032.16. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 158,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,817.25. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Semrush Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 1.80.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

